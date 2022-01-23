MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Cut by Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 9.1% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,052.56 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,001.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,012.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,224.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,522.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.99 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.43.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

