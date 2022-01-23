MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Cut by Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 9.1% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
MELI opened at $1,052.56 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,001.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,012.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,224.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,522.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.99 and a beta of 1.49.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.43.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
