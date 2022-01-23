CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. CSG Systems International reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.82. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

