RVB Capital Management LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

RVB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Duke Realty accounts for about 2.6% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

NYSE:DRE opened at $57.63 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.