Diamond (DMD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,745.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Diamond has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $19,745.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00004285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001522 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00057887 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,659,493 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

