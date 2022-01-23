Glovista Investments LLC Acquires 21,069 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Glovista Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF makes up about 0.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 192,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 164.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period.

THD opened at $76.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $83.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79.

