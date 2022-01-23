DG Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dine Brands Global makes up approximately 3.3% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $16,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

