Glovista Investments LLC Purchases New Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 107,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

