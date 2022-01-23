Glovista Investments LLC Buys 105,661 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,661 shares during the period. Vale makes up approximately 0.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 120,831 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Vale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 259,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,451,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,148,000 after acquiring an additional 497,677 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Vale by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 153,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

