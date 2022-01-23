Glovista Investments LLC Has $8.37 Million Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF makes up 2.4% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.85% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,360,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,180,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 618.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 121,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

Shares of KSA opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $45.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.