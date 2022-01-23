Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 893,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,554 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $310,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.94.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $355.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.