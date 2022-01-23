Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems comprises 2.1% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

