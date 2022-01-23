Cartesi Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $220.93 million and $31.59 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cartesi has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.28 or 0.06871703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00058372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,122.50 or 0.99761539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,409,731 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTSIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.