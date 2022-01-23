Bellwether Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January makes up about 1.6% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 31.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 29.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $31.96 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

