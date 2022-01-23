Bellwether Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after buying an additional 4,211,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after buying an additional 4,622,353 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,616,000 after buying an additional 563,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,994,000 after buying an additional 1,488,617 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

