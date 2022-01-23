Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,242,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 4.2% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,509,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $280.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.67. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.