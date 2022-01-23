United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $417.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report sales of $417.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.78 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $384.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,207,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,634,066 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.92. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.