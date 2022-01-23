$3.60 EPS Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce $3.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings of $3.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.11 to $15.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,061,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $226.41 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.