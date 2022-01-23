Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 858 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 794.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77.

