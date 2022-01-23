NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after acquiring an additional 395,900 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,678,000 after acquiring an additional 137,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 724,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 658,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter.

NULV opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

