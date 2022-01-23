Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.27 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.67 and a 200-day moving average of $188.65.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

