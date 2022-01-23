Bellwether Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 650.2% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 32.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.