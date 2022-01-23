Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 15,437.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,277 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $32.83 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $68.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,283.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

