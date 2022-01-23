iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 250.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $105.37 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.05 and a one year high of $116.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.