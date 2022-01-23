1,825 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $373.03 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.48.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

