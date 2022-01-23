Dimension Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in RLX Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RLX. Citigroup lowered their price target on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.