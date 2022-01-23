First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Holdings Reduced by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 1.28% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $25.32 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.