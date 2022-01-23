Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $481.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

