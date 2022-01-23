Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,872,189 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 98.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,872,189 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 504.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 234.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 126.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $206.54 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $146.53 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average is $200.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

