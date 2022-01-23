Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEFT opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

