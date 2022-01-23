Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,050 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

NYSE:GD opened at $206.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $146.53 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

