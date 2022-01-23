Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $150.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.19.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

