Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Radware by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 20,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 43,483 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.21, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

