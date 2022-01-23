Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,619 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $82,602,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 192,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,127,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,953,000 after purchasing an additional 173,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

NYSE:AMP opened at $299.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.77 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.47 and a 200 day moving average of $283.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

