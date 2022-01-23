Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.75 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Global Payments worth $23,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $440,786,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $140.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

