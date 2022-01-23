Bokf Na Purchases New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

