Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,436,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,224,000 after purchasing an additional 130,417 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.02 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.13 and a 52 week high of $154.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.