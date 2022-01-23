Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,811 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $22.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

