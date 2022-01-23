Pallapay (PALLA) Reaches Market Cap of $10.95 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and $405,018.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.64 or 0.06913515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,611.45 or 1.00096159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003442 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 530,954,058 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

