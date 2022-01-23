AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New $7.47 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

