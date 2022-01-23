Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,334 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $434.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $521.58 and its 200 day moving average is $506.90.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.92.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

