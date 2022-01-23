Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,841.41 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,395.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,412.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

