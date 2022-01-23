Dempze Nancy E Purchases 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,841.41 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,395.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,412.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.