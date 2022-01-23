VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 261.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $271.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.40. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

