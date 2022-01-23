Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 3,679 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE opened at $54.01 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.73 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

