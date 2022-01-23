Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 230 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $160.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average of $149.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.