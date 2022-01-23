Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 108.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.