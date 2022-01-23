Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in VMware by 398.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.26.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

