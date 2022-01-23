1,775 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $83,433,000. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $81,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,690,366 shares of company stock valued at $342,568,854 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

Upstart stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.92. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

