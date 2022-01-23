Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Invests $480,000 in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 47.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 32.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $599.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

BLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

