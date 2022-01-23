Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $402.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

